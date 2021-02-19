Rahul Roy On Undergoing Music Therapy For Speech Post Brain Stroke Recovery: Soon You Would See Me Talk

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy who rose to fame with the 1990 musical blockbuster Aashiqui, suffered a brain stroke in November last year, while he was shooting for his upcoming film LAC- Live The Battle in Kargil. The actor was recently discharged from the hospital and is now on his road to recovery.

Rahul is undergoing music therapy for speech as a part of his treatment. The actor recently took to his Instagram page to share a video in which he is seen singing sargam along with his sister Priyanka. The Aashiqui star wrote that he is trying to regain his speech with the help of music therapy. He further promised his fans that he would talk to them soon.

Rahul's caption for the video read, "Good evening my lovely fans. I hope you all are loving my recovery videos which I am sharing with you. Brain stroke recovery takes a lot of effort and lot many things to take care. My speech got affected and my main work is towards speaking properly again. This is Music Therapy a method in speech therapy wherein my sister @priyankaroy_pia works on opening and strengthening my vocal cords which would take time. It takes a lot of time and effort. Soon you would see me talk to you all. Keep checking this space as I am coming up with #priyankaandrahulroychallenge soon. Let's trend to make our health better. Love you all, Rahul Roy."

See his Instagram post.

Rahul Roy was discharged from the hospital on January 7. Earlier, while speaking with a tabloid, the actor revealed that it would take two-three months for him to recover fully and be able to talk. He also said that he is looking forward to get back to work.

