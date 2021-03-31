Aditi Rao Hydari On Her Ethereal Beauty: How I Look Is All Genetics, I Didn’t Do Anything To Look Like This

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari's unparalleled beauty has always been the talk of the town. Remember when Aditi played the character of Mehrunisa- the first wife of Alauddin Khilji and Queen of the Delhi Sultanate, and moviegoers couldn't get enough of her divine beauty in Padmaavat? In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Aditi was asked if she has ever received offers for certain roles based on her looks, she said, "Who wouldn't love to get compliments?"

"People are so kind and generous with their lovely words. But how I look like is all genetics. I didn't do anything to look like this. I don't think anything of myself. I am a regular person, I feel. But when people look at me, they see something else and I am grateful for that," added Hydari.

Speaking about getting particular type of roles just because of her gorgeous face, Aditi said that people are perceived in a certain way and then they tend to get similar work. She tries to break it and do other kinds of roles, but as an actor, she has to wait for the roles to be offered.

Aditi was recently seen in The Girl On The Train which features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.

Speaking about her craft, Aditi said that she is earnest about learning and wanting to do more on every set and be the best possible sponge.

"Every time I walk onto a set, I feel like a child and have a lot of nervous energy till the first shot. I have not learnt acting or been to drama school, so I learn everyday on set, from my co-stars, directors, and people from other departments," added the Rockstar actress.

Well, we would definitely like to see Aditi Rao Hydari more on the silver screen.

