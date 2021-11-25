Ahan Shetty Reveals His Family's Reaction To Tadap; 'I Am Really Proud That I Could Make Them Feel That Way'

As Ahan Shetty gears up for his debut release Tadap, the actor opens up about his preparation for the film and how his family reacted to it. While speaking about his preparation for Tadap to Mid-day, he said that the script was given to him in May 2019 and he got it only for around ten days, because the director Milan Luthria wanted to make everything spontaneous.

Ahan further said that he had to do a lot of bike preparation, because he didn't know how to ride a bike before.

Ahan further added, "I have also been doing a lot of martial arts but this action is a very raw action, so I didn't use any of that. So I had to unlearn a lot of techniques and stuff like that. I took on a lot of weight for this film so I was having 9-10 meals a day, but during the lockdown I couldn't maintain that regimen for so long. So I lost 14 kilos in those 10 months."

When asked about how his family reacted to Tadap, he said, "I have been asked this question a lot, but everyone loved the promo. I can't say much about it because they are my parents and they can be biased. But I'm really proud that I could make them feel that way. I do what I do to make me happy but also to make my family happy and to please them, so it was a good reaction."

Tadap, which also casts Tara Sutaria in the lead role, is all set to hit the theatres on December 3, 2021.