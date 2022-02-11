Ahan Shetty On Being Typecast As An Action Hero: If I Can Show My Work, It Should Not Be A Problem

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty had made his Bollywood debut with the movie Tadap in early December last year. The actor had stunned everyone with his fiery and intense act as a jilted lover in the film with many hailing him as an 'action hero.' In a recent interview, the actor said that he does not have any qualms about being typecast to a certain genre.

Ahan Shetty said that he believes in listening to his heart while choosing the kind of cinema he wishes to associate with. The actor revealed to India Today saying, "You know I can't make sure of that, people may typecast me but I want to do the type of cinemas that I want to do. I don't want to do the cinemas that people think I should do. I just want to listen to my heart and close people around me and do the kind of work that I want to do."

Ahan added that he is not bothered with him being typecast until he is getting a chance to show his work. The actor said, "I don't really worry too much about being typecast as an action hero or anything like that. If I can show my work, it should not be a problem."

Furthermore in the same interview, Ahan Shetty said that he does not watch horror movies as he does not understand the genre. He added that this does not mean that he is not open to exploring this genre but that he does not see himself doing a horror movie right now in his career. In an earlier chat with Filmibeat, the actor had spoken about stepping into the shoes of Kartikeya Gummakonda who had played the male protagonist in RX100 whose Hindi remake was Tadap.

Ahan Shetty had said, "Basically, the character's personal journey throughout the film for Ishaana and Kartikeya's character Shiva was very similar. So, I had to keep that in mind. But obviously, I wanted to use my own skills and strengths in performing Ishaana. When it came to enacting with Tara (Tara Sutaria), it was very important for such a film that the two actors are very comfortable with one another. I think me and Tara are both comfortable with each other. We also did a lot of workshops before we started shooting not in terms of the script." The movie was helmed by Milan Luthria and also starred Tara Sutaria in the lead role.