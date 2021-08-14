Ajay Devgn On Directing Amitabh In Mayday: Never Seen A More Dedicated Actor, We Are Nothing In Front Of Him

After his 2016 film Shivaay, Ajay Devgn is all set to don the director's hat again for his upcoming film Mayday featuring him alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. In a recent interaction with an entertainment portal, the Bhuj: The Pride Of India actor opened up on directing the megastar in the film.

Devgn called Big B a 'delight' and said that he has never seen a more dedicated actor. The actor told Spotboye, "He is a delight. I have never seen a more dedicated actor. We are nothing in front of him. Once he is on the set, he is ready on his mark. If you tell him to rest in his van when we are lighting up, he will say no, I am sitting here and I'll keep rehearsing."

He further continued, "I have known him since I was a kid so I share a different rapport. I could tell him whatever I want since my childhood. So I can tell him sir, thoda kum karo or yaha pe thoda improve karna padega."

On being asked if it was easy to convince Senior Bachchan to give his nod for this movie, Ajay revealed, "Yes just two minutes, he only had one narration and was on board."

The actor shared that they have almost wrap up the filming of Mayday and have just five days of shoot left. Mayday is touted to be a thrilling drama with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh essaying the role of pilots. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a pivotal role in this movie.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's recent outing Bhuj: The Pride Of India released on Disney+Hotstar on Friday (August 13, 2021).