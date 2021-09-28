Akshay Kumar On Atrangi Re: Still Mulling Over Whether It Should Be A Theatrical Release Or An OTT Release

Last weekend when the news of reopening of the theatres in Maharashtra surfaced on the internet, Akshay Kumar announced the theatrical release dates of his upcoming movies Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. However, there was no update on his film Atrangi Re co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. This led to speculations that the film might be headed for a direct-to-OTT release.

Amid these reports, Akshay Kumar who confirmed to a leading tabloid that the makers of Atrangi Re are contemplating an OTT release for their film.

The Khiladi Kumar told Hindustan Times, "To be honest, I haven't yet included Atrangi Re in the list because we are still mulling over whether it should be a theatrical film or an OTT release. And OTT may simply be the medium of choice for Atrangi Re, as it looks right now."

Speaking about this Aanand L Rai directorial, Kumar added, "Atrangi Re has a fantastic, never-heard-before subject and story line. For me and Anand Rai, it is critical that the most suited platform is chosen for the film."

Meanwhile a report in Pinkvilla stated that Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re is slated to have a direct to digital premiere on Netflix.

A source close to the film told the entertainment portal, "The film release calendar is packed with a new release every week. Atrangi Re is not exactly a big-ticket film and hence, the makers have been discussing different modes of release over the last few months. Even though cinema halls have opened up across the country, the team feels, a direct OTT release will enable Atrangi Re to reach out to its target audience in a better way."

"The release date and other aspects will be locked soon. While Atrangi Re has decided for a direct to digital release, Akshay's second collaboration with Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan is poised for a theatrical release on August 11," the source further added.

Speaking about Akshay Kumar, the superstar has an interesting lineup of films which include Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, Cinderella and Oh My God 2. The actor is also set to make his digital debut with The End for Amazon Prime Video.