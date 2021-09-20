Bhavai: Makers Of Pratik Gandhi's Film Issue Clarification, Say 'Film Doesn't Hurt Any Religious Sentiments'

Despite the change in title, Pratik Gandhi's Bollywood debut Bhavai has been receiving flak in social media with a certain promo as a section of people alleged that it hurt their religious sentiments. The film was earlier titled as Raavan Leela. Further, some people even demanded a ban on the film. Amid this controversy, the makers have now released a statement with regards to their film.

The statement read, "Our film 'BHAVAI' is fictional love story of two individuals, Raja Ram Joshi (Pratik Gandhi) and Rani (Aindrita Ray) working in a drama company and how their life changes off stage. The film promo was released under the title, Raavan Leela as the protagonist is a drama actor who plays the role of Raavan in the drama."

The makers revealed that they have snipped the controversial dialogue from the film which was a part of the recently released promo and said, "With due respect to the concerns regarding the title of the promo and a dialogue in the promo, we wish to clarify that the dialogue and the above title Raavan Leela is not a part of the film and has been removed from the promo as well respecting the sentiments of our viewers. We have the highest regard for Hindu culture and the Ramayana. The film and/or any portion thereof does not hurt any religious stentiments or religious beliefs."

The statement further revealed that the Pratik Gandhi-starrer has been passed with a 'U' certificate by Central Board Of Certification (CBFC).

"The film Bhavai has been approved and passed by the Censor Board of Film Certification under the 'U' category. We trust that this clarifies and sets at rest all apprehensions, misrepresentations, doubts and misgivings regarding our film Bhavai in various media, including digital media," the statement read.

Directed by Hardik Gujjar, Bhavai is slated to release in theatres on October 1.