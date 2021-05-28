Dibakar Banerjee Says He And Parineeti Chopra Were At Loggerheads; Recalls His Arguments With Her

Recently, Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar released on Amazon Prime Video. The film features Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra and has been receiving positive response on social media. In his recent interaction with a leading daily, Dibakar Banerjee opened up about his workshops with Arjun and Parineeti, and said that he and the leading actress of his film were always at loggerheads.

Speaking about Parineeti's character arc in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Dibakar said that he had her vision right from the top, in his head, and somehow, the film was building itself around her.

"We discussed it. Then Parineeti, Adi (Aditya Chopra, producer), and I discussed it. And it was a jump we made into the unknown because Parineeti knew very well the kind of director I was. And she took a considered call. We were jumping into something that was absolutely unknown to her, including the director- an unknown entity, and known to be not a very pliable entity as well, known to be a bit of a pain in the butt," said Dibakar while speaking to Hindustan Times.

He further added that he and Arjun 'killed' themselves while discussing the character and having the workshop together, but Parineeti came in later.

"Arjun and I 'bajaoed' ourselves on the workshop... And then, intense amount of loggerheading with Parineeti, because she hadn't had the time to workshop. She joined and we workshopped for a few days and we got into the shooting. And I knew that while shooting we'd be workshopping and talking. And everyone remembers Parineeti and my arguments and questions and loggerheads," (sic) added Dibakar.

Apart from Parineeti and Arjun, the film also features Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.