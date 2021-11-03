Diwali 2021: Rekha Joins Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor For Manish Malhotra's Festive Dinner

As Diwali is around the corner, B-town beauties Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor spotted at Manish Malhotra's residence and the trio was seen enjoying festive dinner along with Khushi Kapoor. It's known to all that Manish shared a warm equation with late actress Sridevi hence, he's very close to both Janhvi and Khushi. Apart from the young talents, veteran actress Rekha also joined Manish for the festive dinner.

Manish shared a picture on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Dinner at home, festive lights and fun catching up. The gorgeoussssss girls." Sara thanked the ace designer and wrote, ​"Thank you for a fun, chilled evening and a lovely dinner as usual."

In the picture, all the lovely ladies are seen being seated at the dining table with Manish in white, while striking a pose for the camera.

While sharing his picture with Rekha, Manish wrote, "Festive evening at home with my absolute favourite #oneandonly Rekha."

On a related note, recently, Janhvi and Sara joined each other for Kedarnath trip and shared several pictures from their short vacation. Their emerging friendship not only grabbed eyeballs, but also slammed the preconceived notions for B-town actresses that they can't be good friends.

With respect to work, Sara will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Janhvi on the other hand, will next be seen in Sidharth Sengupta's Good Luck Jerry, Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 and Karan Johar's Takht.