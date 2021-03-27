Taapsee Pannu Has This To Say About Women Getting Trolled For Posting Their Pictures In Bikini

Taapsee Pannu has never shied away from voicing her opinion on several topics especially when it comes to unfair treatment of women in the film industry. Recently, while speaking with a leading daily, the actress questioned the mean comments and trolling when an actress dons a bikini/swimsuit.

Speaking about the brunt of online abuse that actresses have to face when they share pictures of themselves in swimsuits, Taapsee wondered why men are not trolled when they share their 'half-naked' pictures on social media.

The Thappad actresss was quoted as saying by ETimes, "As far as my observation goes, I have seen women, in general, being abused when they put out their pictures in a bikini but the same doesn't happen to men when they put out their half-naked pictures from the gym or beach."

Taapsee's comment comes in the wake of Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat's controversial comment on women wearing 'ripped jeans.'

In the past, Taapsee herself was trolled for donning a bikini in

Taapsee herself was trolled for wearing a bikini in the film Judwaa 2. Reacting to her tweet sharing the pictures, a person had commented in 2017, "In our country, we have freedom of expression, so why don't you remove the remaining clothes also. Your brother must be feeling proud of you after watching this." In response, Taapsee had written, "Sorry, Bhai hai nahi varna pakka puch ke bataati. Abhi ke liye behen ka answer chalega (Sorry I don't have a brother, otherwise I would've asked him and told you. But for now, will my sister's reply work)?"

Workwise, Taapsee Pannu is currently busy shooting for Anurag Kashyap's Dobaara. The actress has some exciting projects lined up which include Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dillruba and Looop Lapeta.

