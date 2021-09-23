Gulshan Grover Was Cast As Le Chiffre In Casino Royale, Reveals Why He Was Replaced By Mads Mikkelsen

Daniel Craig's final James Bond film No Times To Die is all set to release in the coming month in India. However, one of the first films in the series is making headlines due to its casting. A report revealed that Bollywood's 'bad man' Gulshan Grover was cast as the villain, Le Chiffre in Casino Royale before the character went to Mads Mikkelsen.

Le Chiffre was seen as a chess whiz and mathematical genius in the James Bond film Casino Royale released in 2006. Gulshan reportedly revealed the reason behind him being recast. The actor told Rediff in an interview that the news got leaked and made it to the tabloids even before an official announcement was made, upsetting the produces.

Gulshan recalled a meeting at Clarence House in London's St James Palace in 2005. He was asked about being the next James Bond villain by Prince Charles' cousin. "His Royal Highness's cousin immediately wanted to know if I was really doing the next Bond film," Gulshan Grover said.

He said that the Royals had heard about the news as it eas published in the Daily Mirror. Gulshan confessed that after being excited about grabbing a big opportunity to be part of a Bond film, he confided in a reporter friend. "Unfortunately, it appeared before a formal announcement was made. That upset the producers, who replaced me with Mads Mikkelsen," Gulshan Grover rued.

However, Gulshan Grover proceeded to bag other international projects like Prisoners Of The Sun in 2013.