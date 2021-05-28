Can’t Wait For The Family Man 2? These Highlights That Will Make You Even More Impatient!

The director-duo Raj and DK are back with the new season of The Family Man, which will launch on Amazon Prime Video on June 4th.

For the uninitiated, meet Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the fictitious Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). Married with two kids Srikant secretly follows an investigation of a potential terrorist attack that leaves his family life unsettled.

The first season left the audiences at a cliffhanger- What happens to Zoya and Milind? Is Moosa still alive? What happened in Lonavala? Will Srikant find out about Suchitra's feelings for Arvind? Too many questions and a long wait!

Taking the show a notch higher this time, with a deadlier nemesis, thrilling narrative and exciting twists and turns, the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer series is set to wow viewers across the globe, starting June 4.

While we cannot shorten the wait time, we can surely give you more reasons to look forward to the new season:

Srikant Has A Desk Job!

The little peak into Srikant's life suggests that not all is hunky-dory. He seems to be living a new life altogether with a new job, and trying hard not to be the 'minimum guy', his new boss thinks he is. With his marriage at the brink of collapsing, we see him and his wife consulting a counsellor, looking at which doesn't seem to be going well either. With his personal and profession life on the edge, will Srikant end up being a 'minimum guy'?

Say Hello To The Tollywood Queen- Samantha Akkineni

Tollywood queen Samantha Akkineni is making her digital debut with The Family Man - need we say more? As we see Samantha aka Raji performing some high-octane action sequences, we can safely say that Srikant Tiwari has found his match. Samantha is all set to blow our minds in this new avatar, and we can't wait to watch more of her in the new season.

Is Our Favourite 'Just JK' Going Solo?

Srikant and JK are the Batman and Robin of The Family Man, did you ever think Robin would go solo? But as Robin has ventured on a hostage-situation solo, our poor batman is definitely feeling FOMO! And although JK moves on with his work without his partner-in-crime, we caught a glimpse of him flirting with his colleague- a local policewoman, Umayal. So, will our favourite JK be 'Just JK' anymore?

Foot-Tapping Music

With a gripping plot like this, a quirky soundtrack does absolute justice to it. Ketan Sodha, that tune is not going to stop buzzing in our ears anytime soon and we ain't complaining. The mix of a foot-tapping background score with a gripping storyline that will keep you hooked, is certainly a winner!

The new season is definitely going to be one hell of a journey. Srikant and his tales, JK on his love quest, Raji on her mission, all of this and more. We've set a countdown timer for this one, and with just a few more days to go, we sure are prepping for a binge-watch session!