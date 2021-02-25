Hrithik Roshan Likely To Be Summoned By Crime Branch In Imposter Email Case With Kangana Ranaut

Hrithik Roshan in 2016 had filed a complaint against an imposter who had allegedly emailed actress Kangana Ranaut over 950 times through an email ID similar to his. Back in December 2020, Hrithik's counsel had approached the Mumbai police commissioner about the pending investigation. Now that the case has been transferred to the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the crime branch, Hrithik will be summoned for questioning.

According to Free Press Journal report, the officers will be questioning Hrithik Roshan, the police officer who registered the case in 2016 and the then investigation officer who was working on the case. The report also quoted an officer as saying, "We are in the process of issuing summons to him and he will be called for recording his statement this week."

The report also revealed that the emails were sent "between April-June 2014 and some were obscene in nature." Out of 950 such emails, around 350 were under the police scanner.

According to police, Ranaut could also be called once again to record her statement during the CIU investigation. While the case was being investigated by the Mumbai Police in 2016, around 35 statements were recorded including those of Hrithik and Ranaut.

Hrithik had filed the case against an unknown imposter under the IPC section of 419 (cheating by personation), along with section 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.

However, the police were unable to track the email id user and in June 2017 a 'Nil' report was submitted. Forensic experts had failed to establish more details about the email ID as it originated from a US server. The report said that in the absence of data from the US, no user could be identified.

