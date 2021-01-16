Inside Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's New Home: Taimur's Own Space, Baby Nursery; Designer Reveals Details

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's New House Has A Feel Of Their Own Pad

Darshini was quoted as saying by ETimes, "Saif and Kareena's new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn't want to move out. So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way."

From Taimur's Own Room To A New Nursery For Saif-Kareena's Second Baby

She continued, "It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur's own space as he's growing up. It's a lot larger than their old house; it's more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone."

The New House Reflects Saif-Kareena's Classy Tastes

"Both Saif and Kareena love understated luxury and comfort. They like their spaces to feel like their travel diaries. Everything that they have at home is something they have collected over time, and it has a memory or a story attached to it. Like, they love England, they like the colonial-classic style of decor. They also don't like anything that's loud. Like their Fortune Heights' home, even their new house has a library, artworks, antiques, candles, a certain kind of furniture," Darshini told the tabloid.

Kareena-Saif's Dream House Is Almost Ready

She further added, "Kareena has been hugely involved with the new house's decor. Even with the progressing pregnancy, she continues to step out, check out the stuff, pick up things that she likes for the place. The house is almost ready to welcome the family in."