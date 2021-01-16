Inside Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's New Home: Taimur's Own Space, Baby Nursery; Designer Reveals Details
Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a hint that she is all set to shift to a new house with her family with an Instagram post captioned as, "It's been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings ❤️❤️💯💯💯 PS: #Fortune you have been kind #FortuneNights #EndOfAnEra #KaftanSeries." Later, Kareena's father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed that his daughter and Saif are all set to move to their new pad, which is just across the street from their current residence.
Now, interior designer Darshini Shah who has styled Saif-Kareena's new abode, has revealed details about their spacious pad while speaking with a leading tabloid.
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's New House Has A Feel Of Their Own Pad
Darshini was quoted as saying by ETimes, "Saif and Kareena's new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn't want to move out. So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way."
From Taimur's Own Room To A New Nursery For Saif-Kareena's Second Baby
She continued, "It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur's own space as he's growing up. It's a lot larger than their old house; it's more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone."
The New House Reflects Saif-Kareena's Classy Tastes
"Both Saif and Kareena love understated luxury and comfort. They like their spaces to feel like their travel diaries. Everything that they have at home is something they have collected over time, and it has a memory or a story attached to it. Like, they love England, they like the colonial-classic style of decor. They also don't like anything that's loud. Like their Fortune Heights' home, even their new house has a library, artworks, antiques, candles, a certain kind of furniture," Darshini told the tabloid.
Kareena-Saif's Dream House Is Almost Ready
She further added, "Kareena has been hugely involved with the new house's decor. Even with the progressing pregnancy, she continues to step out, check out the stuff, pick up things that she likes for the place. The house is almost ready to welcome the family in."
Darshini Shah's association with Saif-Kareena goes a long way. Besides styling their current residence and their new house, she had also refurbished Saif's ancestral property, the Pataudi Palace.
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Bids Goodbye To 2020 By Snuggling And Cuddling Taimur & Saif For A Perfect Picture
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Enjoys A Pyjama Party With BFF Malaika, Amrita & Sister Karisma Before 'New Beginnings'