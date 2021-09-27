Is Salman Khan Ageing In Reverse? The Superstar Looks Too Suave On The Sets Of Tiger 3

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated films of Bollywood and why not? The film not only marks the first collaboration of Emraan Hashmi with Salman Khan, but also with Katrina Kaif.

Tiger 3 New Leaked Pictures From Austria Featuring Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif

Recently, Salman and Katrina spent a few weeks abroad for the shooting of Tiger 3. While Katrina kept her fans updated via her Instagram page, Salman's pictures were all over social media. The actor obliged many fans for selfies on the sets of Tiger 3 and boy, in every picture he was looking super hot! We wonder if he is ageing in reverse. Can't believe us? Check out his recent picture below from the sets of Tiger 3...

Donning a leather jacket, Salman looks too suave and we are supremely excited for his upcoming spy thriller.

Salman and Katrina shot major portions of the film in Turkey and Austria.

Recently, Emraan also joined the duo in Austria and his fans are assured that he is indeed a part of Tiger 3. Interestingly, during the promotions of Chehre, when Emraan was asked about the same, he had quashed the rumours saying that he isn't a part of Tiger 3.

Emraan Hashmi's First Pic From Tiger 3 Sets Is Out, As He Joins Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan In Austria

"Who told you what I have already shot for it? People are saying this, but I have not shot for the film. In fact, I am not a part of the film. I don't know why people are saying this. I have never given a quote or never said that I am doing the film," said Emraan while speaking to an entertainment portal.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's YRF. Reportedly, Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their roles of RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya, respectively, in the film.