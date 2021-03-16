Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Reveals Her Favourite Bollywood Actress; Says Her Mom Made Her Watch Lagaan

Last Friday (March 12, 2021), Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif made her debut on the silver screen with Time To Dance opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Unfortunately, the film failed to pull crowd at the theatres and couldn't do well at the box office. In an interview with a leading daily, Isabelle opened up about her Bollywood journey, and revealed how her actress-sister influenced her.

Isabelle also revealed her favourite B-town actress and said that Kajol is her favourite. "Bollywood has been on my mind since childhood. I have seen so many Hindi movies... I can't tell you how many times my mom made me watch Lagaan," added Isabelle.

Speaking about her sister Katrina, Isabelle said that from a very early age, Katrina was sure that she wanted to pursue a career in acting.

"I was definitely influenced by her journey. I was a dancer when I was young, and when I saw Katrina acting in movies, it helped me broaden my interest. It is then that I started doing theatre. That's where I discovered my passion for acting, and even as a kid, I always had that bug in me to be a performer. Seeing Katrina do it gave me further courage to give it a shot," added Isabelle.

The 30-year-old actress also shared with the daily that before making her debut, she had earlier worked as an assistant director for music videos, web shows, ad commercials and movies while staying in the US.

Sharing one advice that Katrina gave her, Isabelle said, "When I came to Mumbai, Katrina told me that I have to work really hard. She's told me that it's always a bit bigger (larger-than-life) in movies than in real life."

In the same interview, Isabelle also spoke about Salman Khan, with whom she shares a special bond and considers him as her mentor. She said that the Dabangg actor has always helped her, given her great advice and has been extremely encouraging and supportive.

"When I was starting this project, he asked me to work hard on my lines and performance," asserted Isabelle.

With respect to work, Isabelle already has two projects in her kitty- Kwatha and Suswagatam Khushaamadeed.

