Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With The Love Of Her Life Saif And Taimur

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, social media is flooded with pictures and videos of Bollywood stars welcoming Ganpati Bappa at their respective abodes with gusto. Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also seen soaking in the festive spirit with their son Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena took to her Instagram handle to give fans a sneak-peek into her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She also gave her Instafam a glimpse of the clay Ganpati idol which was made by Taimur.

The Good Newwz actress captioned the post, "Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim's cute little clay Ganpati. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi." Have a look at her post.

The first picture features Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur standing in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha with folded hands and praying while Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen smiling and looking at little Tim Tim.

In the second picture, the actress gives us a glimpse of the small cute clay idols of Ganesha made by Ganesha. Placed on a white inverted paper plate, idols are of yellow, orange, blue and purple colours. Several balls of clay also lay near the small idols. In the third photo, we see Saif and Taimur praying to the Elephant God. Well, we must say, we missed baby Jehangir in those adorable pictures.

Meanwhile in a recent interview with the Guardian, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up on getting trolled over Taimur and Jehangir's names.

The actress said, "Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it's nothing else. They are beautiful names and they're beautiful boys. It's unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can't be looking at my life through the trolls."

Speaking about films, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha which is slated for a Christmas release.