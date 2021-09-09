Kareena Kapoor Talks About Equal Pay Amid Reports Of Alleged Fee Hike; 'It's Not About Being Demanding'

Recently Kareena Kapoor Khan found herself in the midst of a controversy when reports surfaced in the media that she had allegedly demanded a whopping Rs 12 crore to play Sita in the adaptation of Ramayan reimagined from Sita's perspective.

These rumours provoked outrage on social media as many trolled the actress claiming that she had hurt their religious sentiments by hiking her fee for this project. In the light of this controversy, Bebo spoke about equal pay in the industry in her latest interview with the Guardian.

Saba Ali Khan On Saif And Kareena Naming Their Son Jehangir: Only Mother & Father Allowed To Decide The Name

The actress said that she makes it clear how much she should be paid for projects, and likened it to 'respect' while speaking with the news portal.

The Good Newwz star said, "Just a few years ago, no one would talk about a man or woman actually getting equal pay in a movie. Now there are a lot of us being very vocal about it."

She further added, "I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given," she says. "It's not about being demanding, it's about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing."

Kareena Kapoor On Media Frenzy Around Taimur, Jeh: I Don't Want Anybody To Be So Interested In Them

In the same interview, Kareena also dismissed accusations of nepotism saying that neither she nor her sister Karisma Kapoor has ever bagged a role of the basis of anything other than hard work. The actress was quoted as saying, "When Karisma joined the film industry, she was the only one in the family working. So it was us, the women, who took the dynasty forward." Kareena had made her debut in Bollywood with the 2000 film Refugee.

The 3 Idiots actress also opened up on how she raised several eyebrows when she got hitched to Saif Ali Khan who was ten years senior and previously married with two kids.

"When I married Saif, so many people told me that my career would be over because no producer wants to work with a married actress. At that time, no other Bollywood actress got married and then continued to work. But I just thought: OK, well, if it does end my career, then that's fine, that's my destiny. I'm not going to not marry the person that I love," Kareena told the Guardian.

With respect to work, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.