Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Did Not Send Their Wedding Invites For THIS Reason?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been grabbing several eyeballs for their rumoured wedding that is reportedly scheduled to take place in December next month. Even though Katrina has denied the marriage rumours, the news of wedding bells ringing for them is refusing to die down. Now, the latest buzz suggests that Vicky and Katrina have decided not to send the wedding invitations to their guests immediately and the reason behind the same has also been out.

A source close to Katrina Kaif revealed to India Today that the actress is extremely upset about the news of her special day being out in the public glare from beforehand so thus no calls or invitations have been sent out to the guests. The report further added that the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress has always been very reserved about her personal life and so the news of her marriage being leaked to the public before she could announce the same officially has made her upset. The news report quoted the source to say, "They are playing it very causal and keeping it hush-hush. Katrina just smiles or acts like she doesn't know what you are talking about when asked about the wedding. No date has been given by either of them yet. There is no information on the venue as well. It won't come as a surprise if they decide to ditch the venue last minute and choose another place. The details of the venue leaking in the media have definitely caused them concern."

Katrina Kaif Zeroed Down On Rajasthan As Her Wedding Venue For This Special Reason?

OUCH! Did Katrina Kaif Go Under The Knife? Trolls Say Plastic Surgery And Botox Have Ruined Her Face

The source also said that everyone will come to know about the wedding when Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif go on to announce it officially. There were earlier news reports doing the rounds on how the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor had proposed to Katrina in a mushy and romantic manner. The reports stated that the actor gave Katrina a box full of chocolate brownies. On opening it, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress found a ring and a note inside the box wherein the note had the words 'Will you marry me?' written on it. According to other reports, the wedding venue for the rumoured couple is Rajasthan and they have chosen to wear Sabyasachi's creations as their wedding attire.