Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Groom's Father Spotted At The Venue, Dhol's Video Goes Viral

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is currently underway at the lavish Rajasthan's Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur. Amidst this, some pictures of the guests along with the groom's father Sham Kaushal has gone viral on social media. Sham Kaushal can be seen peering out from the fort that hinting that the wedding festivities are going on in full swing.

Apart from that, another picture of a guest has been going viral on social media from the fort. Producer Apurva Mehta along with his wife and singer Kanika Kapoor was also spotted arriving in Jaipur for the wedding. Take a look at some of the pictures.

A video shared by ETimes has also been going viral from outside the wedding venue wherein one can hear the sounds of the Dhol from inside the fort. This hints that Vicky Kaushal has started heading off to meet his bride Katrina Kaif with the Baarat. Take a look at the video that was shared by one of the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress' fan clubs on Twitter.

Apart from this, the paparazzi spotted celebs like Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. This may hint that these celebrities are off to Jaipur for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding ceremony. However, nothing can be said with surety until they actually arrive in Jaipur.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Take 7 Pheras Between 3:30 And 3:45 Pm In The Afternoon Today?

Talking about the wedding, a source close to the wedding festivities had informed Pinkvilla that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be taking their 7 Pheras between 3:30 and 3:45 pm today in the afternoon. This means that the couple is likely to have already tied the knot by now. The source further added that the couple would be getting married in a wedding Mandap that will be facing a temple. Apart from this, another delightful revelation had been coming up about the duo's Sangeet ceremony. According to the reports, amongst their other hit tracks and other Punjabi songs, Katrina had performed in her popular dance number 'Chikni Chameli' from the movie Agneepath.

Katrina Kaif Chose A Pink Lehenga For Her Sangeet Ceremony With Vicky Kaushal?

It was earlier reported that Katrina Kaif would make her way towards the wedding venue in a Doli while her groom Vicky Kaushal would enter the main ceremony on a carriage drawn by seven white horses. An India Today report stated a source as saying that the couple would be taking their Pheras in an opulent mandap made of glass. After tying the knot in the afternoon hours today, the duo would be hosting a grand reception in the evening for the guests.