Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Share The Glimpses Of Their Mehendi Night, See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the newly-married Bollywood stars have been treating their fans and well-wishers with their wedding pictures. On Sunday (December 12, 2021), Vicky and Katrina took to their official Instagram handles and shared glimpses of their mehendi night. The breathtaking pictures of VicKat mehendi are now winning the internet.

In the mehendi pics that have been going viral, Katrina Kaif looks breathtakingly gorgeous in the multi-coloured matka silk lehenga, which is paired with a patchwork blouse and tulle dupatta, from the Kashgaar Bazaar collection of Sabyasachi. The bride completed her look with navratan-inspired ornaments from the Sabyasachi Jewellery's heritage collection. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, looked dapper in the embroidered raw silk bandhgala jacket, which is paired with a mint silk kurta and an ivory Bangalore silk salwar.

If the reports are to be believed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are planning to throw a lavish wedding reception for their close friends and colleagues from the film industry, very soon. The sources suggest that the newly-weds have already begun sending out reception invites, and the date is expected to be revealed very soon. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expected to once again don designer Sabyasachi Mukherji's creation for their wedding reception.