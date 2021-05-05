Kumar Mangat's Drishyam 2 Remake Gets Into Legal Trouble With Viacom 18 Motion Pictures?

A day after it was announced that Panorama Studio International has acquired the Hindi remake rights of Mohanlal's critically acclaimed film Drishyam 2, we now hear that the Bollywood remake has run into legal trouble even before going on floors.

As per a report in ETimes, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures who co-produced Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam have sent a legal notice regarding the rights of Drishyam 2- The Resumption to Panorama Studios International's Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "Viacom 18 Motion Pictures have told Mangat that they cannot be dissociated from this project. They have also told him that he cannot make Drishyam 2 on his own or with someone else. The very fact that Mangat yet went ahead to set up the stage for it has irked them and hence, they've filed a legal complaint against him. The first hearing of the case in question is going to be held, very soon."

According to ETimes, when the news publication contacted Kumar Mangat for his comment on this legal trouble, he refused to react. However, he did say that his company Panorama Studios has acquired the legal rights of Drishyam 2 and will continue to make it regardless.

Earlier, Kumar Mangat had said in a statement, "With the huge success of Drishyam 2, the story needs to be told with passion and commitment, and we as producers are committed to that."

Jeetu Joseph who helmed Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 was quoted as saying, "The story of Drishyam 2 resonated with people and I am so glad that Panorama Studios will make it reach to a wider audience with the Hindi remake. I am looking forward to it."

While the Bollywood remake of Drishyam helmed by late Nishikant Kamat, starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in leading roles, it is to be seen if the makers retain this original cast in the sequel.