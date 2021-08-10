Lara Dutta Reveals Akshay Kumar Kept Staring At Her When He Saw Her As Indira Gandhi On Bell Bottom Sets

Lara Dutta who is thrilled about her forthcoming film Bell Bottom, revealed to a leading daily that when her co-star Akshay Kumar saw her for the first time as Indira Gandhi after her transformation, he couldn't stop staring at her, because he found the resemblance too uncanny.

"Even when Akshay saw me for the first time as the character, I remember he sat next to me and kept staring at me. I was like 'What is wrong with you? Why are you staring at me?' He replied, 'This is so strange. So uncanny.' So, such were the reactions on the sets of Bell Bottom," said Lara while speaking to The Indian Express.

"And these reactions kinda tell you the kind of aura and impression Indira Gandhi has even now on people. People were behaving in a very different manner. They were suddenly polite, suddenly standing up for me. For me, it seemed like they have forgotten who I was and what I actually look like," added Lara.

Earlier, during the promotions of Bell Bottom, Lara had revealed that it was Akshay who had suggested her name for the film. And even though she was unsure about it, Akshay had full faith in her that she will do justice to her character.

Meanwhile, Lara's look has become the talk of the town and netizens are quite excited to see her in the shoes of former Prime Minister of India.

Apart from Akshay and Lara, the film also casts Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 19, 2021.