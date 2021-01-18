Mahesh Manjrekar Booked For Allegedly Slapping, Abusing A Man In An Incident Of Road Rage

Actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has been booked after a non-cognizable complaint was registered at Yavat Police Station in Pune on January 15, 2021. According to the complaint, he allegedly slapped and abused a person over an incident of road rage on the same day. The offence is registered under sections 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to reports, the complainant Kailash Satpute had dashed into Manjarekar's car from the back "mistakenly" while on the way to Solapur. Talking about the incident as described by the complainant, Inspector Bhausaheb Patil told Indian Express, "The incident took place on Friday night, on Pune Solapur highway. Near Yavat, Manjrekar's car was hit by complainant's car. The incident was followed by a heated argument between them. The complainant Satpute has claimed that he was slapped and abused by Manjrekar. We have registered a non-cognizable offence."

Mahesh Manjrekar also opened up about the incident and revealed that the damages to his car would cost him around Rs 4 lakh. He also revealed that the ones driving the car that hit his car "were clearly drunk. After the incident, the driver did not even bother to get out of the car to apologise."

Manjrekar noted that the person filed a complaint on Saturday and "not on the same night because he was drunk at that time. I don't know why it is being made into a big issue."

"I was on my way to Chaufula for a shoot, where a crew of around 200 people were waiting for me. I was in a hurry for the shoot and decided not to file a complaint because people were waiting for me. Now I feel I should have gone to the police station," the filmmaker added.

