EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Mahesh Manjrekar: Salman Khan Does Not Calculate Benefit In His Friendships

Q. The trailer of the film is getting a lot of positive response. Do you think gangster drama has maintained its strong hold among the audience even today between family dramas and human stories?

A. I believe there should be something in the story which can appeal to the audience. It's not like gangster drama does not come, if the emotional base of gangster drama is strong, then it will definitely appeal. Many such films had just come, but I felt that somewhere there was a lack of soul in it. I think it is very important for the base of the story to be real. There should not be a film on the life of a gangster, but there should be a story on how he got into that situation. Like in 'Vaastav' the story was around the strike of the mill and what would happen to the children of the mill workers. At the same time, the story of Antim revolves around the land being snatched from the farmers due to urbanization. Cities are expanding, and are spreading into the villages, so the land prices are increasing there. Helpless farmers sell them to get good price. The farmer's children are not interested in farming because they have seen their father being suffered. So what will these kids do now? This is a circle and out of this circle many boys came to Pune and became gangsters. There was a time when if you ask the boy of the village what will you do in future, he used to say that I will go to Pune and become a gangster. So this is a scary truth. Actually these boys also get the support of many groups, who only use them. So it is inspired by true events somewhere, that is why it is even more interesting. This story is written by my friend Pravin Tarde. This is the story of his village. The passion with which he has written this story, I have tried to present it with the same passion.

Q. How did 'Antim' came together? What was the first idea behind making this remake?

A. I have played a small role in the original film. Pravin Tarde, who has made this film, is my friend. He has been my assistant. When Salman saw this film, he thought that it should be made in Hindi also. Pravin Tarde was going to direct this in Hindi too. They had a lot of meetings too. I was very glad that this film is being made in Hindi and now it will reach to larger number of audience. Few months passed. Whenever I used to go to Salman's place, I used to hear about the development. Then I heard in the middle that Pravin is not going to do the film. I didn't even ask anyone what was the reason. Meanwhile, the work on the script of the film continued. This went on for about 6 to 8 months. I used to go to Salman's house to hear what was going on. Aayush was also going impatient that when the film would start. One day Salman asked me that will you direct this film? I was taken aback. The truth is also that I can't do a film just by listening to development. So I said, I will, but if I write, I will do it. Then I wrote, everyone liked it and this is how it started.

Q. Along with the story of the film, there is a lot of discussion about its starcast. What was the idea behind bringing Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan face to face?

A. Ayush was going to play that role from the very beginning. From the time when the rights of the film were taken, it was decided that Ayush would do the main lead. But the role of Inspector was not this long in the original. I felt it was a fight between right and wrong. So I developed that role a bit. I think this is the first time Salman does not have a heroine and no songs for him. Earlier we also thought that we will make some changes in the script and will also cast an actress opposite Salman. But then everyone felt that it will look forced. Salman's role in this film is quite different from all his films. There was a little fear of what the fans would say because Salman is in a very serious role. He is playing the character of a police officer who wanted to do right but is trapped in the system. In such a situation, he starts playing mind games to end the crime in the city. It was risky because it is a role that is different from the expectations of the fans. I am very happy that the fans have appreciated Salman after watching the trailer. Today, whenever I read the comments that 'Salman is looking very different in Antim'.. I feel so relieved. Salman has really done a great job in the film. Aayush and Salman were also very comfortable with each other.

Q. With the debut film, Aayush had received mixed reactions about his acting. But in the trailer of the Antim, people are a bit surprised to see him, they are also praising him. How do you see him as an actor?

A. I think Aayush is a director's actor. Sometimes it happens that an artist is a good actor, but it is necessary to extract that from within. It would not be right to make an opinion about him just on the basis of Loveyatri as it was his first film. Well though, I think it's good that he did Loveyatri first, as now he knew what not to do. During Antim, when the film was getting delayed, he was going so impatient and eager. I used his eagerness for this role. Many times it happens that the actor who comes here, thinks that I will act.. and that is the point where he gets stuck. Acting is all about reacting to the situation. The man who reacts is a good actor. Some actor keeps on memorizing lines, but they do not think that I have to listen to the lines of the other person. Even when they read the lines, they read their own lines, they don't consider the line in front to be important. But it is necessary to make them understand that first listen to the other person, then speak... because acting is about reaction. I did the same thing with Aayush and the result is in front of all.

Q. Mahima Makwana is debuting in the Hindi film industry with this film. What was it like directing her?

A. I auditioned her and when she said the first line, at the same time I understood that she is a good actress because she had reacted on my line. That's when I decided that she is the right actress for that role. I was looking for a new actress for the character of the girl in the film. If I had taken an established actress, it would probably have been a little trouble breaking her image. Because you believe it or not, but stardom comes with a baggage. I wanted an actress for this character who would capture exactly the same sentiment as I say. So Mahima did that. She is a very hard working and good actress. I wish her the very best for the future.

Q. The shooting of the film was done during the pandemic, it was a challenge. Along with this, you were also going through personal crisis. You were diagnosed with cancer, but that didn't stop you from working on the film. What was your motivation force at that time? And how supportive were the people working with you?

A. Everyone was very supportive. However I had not informed about this to anyone much. Only my two assistants knew about this. Then later I informed Salman. He said that I should go to America and get treatment. But I said that I would do it here. I was fine even during chemo. It was very important for me to finish this film. What do I do even sitting at home? It was only that my immunity was very low at that time, so I was very afraid of infection. At that time, the Covid cases had also increased significantly. But I think I was lucky that we finished the film on time. I went in for surgery as soon as the film was over. But before the surgery, I had not informed anyone. I felt that even after telling what was going to happen. I did not want to get sympathy messages at all. Because I know that I am not the only one in the world who has got cancer. There are lakhs of people in the country outside the entertainment industry, who are fighting with cancer, many people are not in good financial condition, but still fighting. So what have I done differently? I have all the facilities. There are many people outside who need more attention than me. I have seen many people of 24- 25 years of age who are fighting cancer, so their grief is more than mine. That's why I didn't want to let it come out and now I am fine, I am healthy.

Q. Talking about direction, you have made films like Vaastav, Kurukshetra and Antim on one hand; and Astitva, Viruddh and Natsamrat on the other. What kind of story or genre appeals to you the most as a director?

A. For me, it's not about one genre. I write myself. I have written many stories and even have thrown some of them away, when I myself felt that this film would not be good. But there are some films which are close to my heart. Like 'Natsamrat'; I wish to make that film in Hindi sometime. There is a film named 'Panghrun', that too I want the nationwide audiences to see. While writing the story, if I feel that it will go and connect with the audience, whether on a personal or psychological level, then I do that film. Then I don't see how it will do at the box office.

Q. And after so many years of experience, how do you choose your roles as an actor?

A. Roles choose me. Where do I have the option to choose the role. To be honest, most of the roles I have done; I have done for money. There are some characters like what I have done in the film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', I have enjoyed it a lot. The rest of the roles come in such a way that if someone else can do it, then I will do it too. I don't even think much. I go to the set, ask the director what he wants, do the same and come back.

Q. How do you see the future of OTT and theatre as a filmmaker?

A. There is no doubt that OTT is a big thing today but the experience that one gets in cinema halls is different. When I saw the trailer of Antim in the theatre, on the day of its launch; I also realized how much I was missing it since two years. That experience is amazing. OTT is a very good medium. But at the end the truth is that watching a movie on the big screen is the ultimate experience. Nothing can replace it. However I think that OTT and cinema will run together.

Q. You have been associated with different industries. You write, direct and act as well. How do you strike a balance between all this?

A. In acting, I have now taken a backseat. But I think I understand the audience of Marathi cinema. The audience here is very good, who favor real cinema. By the way, what I think is that the whole industry is all about Friday to Friday. With every Friday, all relationships change. So my only thought is that keep working, don't stop. Do whatever comes your way.

Q. You and Salman Khan have worked a lot together on-screen; you both share a great bond off screen. Would you like to share something on this friendship?

A. Salman and I connect a lot because I think we both have the mindset of a middle class man. When Salman befriends someone, he does not think that what will I get from this friendship. His needs are few. If you see Salman's house, he is such simple man. He lives in a one bedroom apartment, which I find awesome. Where the rest of the stars live in bungalows and luxury flats; Salman is very happy there. Many times when I go to his house I see him sleeping on the sofa. So his outlook is such that he does not calculate the advantage from relationships. He sees whether the person emotionally connects to him or not. So I think our friendship will always be there. There will be fights in between also. But our friendship will always be there. We don't call each other friends, he calls me Bhau (brother) and I call him Bhau. Let me tell you, our friendship also happened just suddenly. I was in some trouble and suddenly one day I got a call from him. We were not even friends at that time. He called and said 'Kya tension chal raha hai tera.. don't worry, everything will be fine.' I was astonished. After that we became friends.. that's it.