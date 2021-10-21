Meenakshi Sundareshwar Trailer: Sanya, Abhimanyu Fight For Their Dreams But Struggle With Long Distance

Netflix has released the trailer of Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani's upcoming film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The film directed by Vivek Soni follows newlyweds as they face long-distance relationships and support each other's dreams and career choices.

The trailer beings with Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani asking questions to each other as they get to know each other before getting married. The two talk about their hopes, dreams, and insecurities as they try to make their marriage work. However, Abhimanyu gets his dream job in Bangalore while Sanya wants to make a difference at home in Madurai. The two struggle to make their long-distance marriage work.

While sharing the trailer, Producer Karan Johar wrote, "All 'hearts' on deck - it's time to root for this power couple to make it through the distance! This Diwali, gather around to watch #MeenakshiSundareshwar coming to Netflix on November 5." Take a look at the trailer,

Talking about the film, director Vivek Soni said in a statement, "May experience of working on this film has been an enriching one. Meenakshi Sundareshwar will always be very special to me as this is my first film as a director. Working with Sanya and Abhimanyu on making this fresh and adorable love story come to life has been phenomenal. I look forward to presenting Meenakshi and Sundareshwar's love story to the audience all across the world through Netflix."

Sanya Malhotra who is returning to Netflix with her third project added, "Returning to Netflix with Meenakshi Sundareshwar is like a homecoming for me after Pagglait and Ludo. Working with Abhimanyu under the direction of Vivek has been a great experience. I'm glad this film will be released on Netflix to a global audience because the film offers something for everybody, and audiences all over the world will find the film appealing and will relate to it."

Meenakshi Sundareshwar marks director Vivek Soni's feature film debut. It is set to release on November 5, 2021, on Netflix.