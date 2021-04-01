Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan & John Abraham To Begin Shoot From April 2, Deepika Padukone to Join Them Soon After

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan had begun shooting for the action-drama Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Now, director Siddharth Anand is all set to begin the film's next schedule from April 2. According to reports, SRK and John will be shooting for action scenes in the new schedule.

The leading cast will reportedly be shooting confrontation and action scenes at the Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai. While John and SRK will begin shooting on April 2, the two will be joined by Deepika Padukone by April 5, 2021.

A Bollywood Hungama report also revealed that the three will not be taking a break after the schedule as the makers plan on releasing the film in early 2022. Instead, the cast and crew will begin their overseas schedule in Russia where John and SRK are set to shoot for some major action sequences. Deepika will also be joining the duo in Russia till June 2021.

Pathan will mark SRK's return to the big screen after a hiatus of two years. SRK's last film Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif had failed to impress fans. However, the actor officially hasn't announced his next film yet. During the recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, fans asked when he will announce his next film, to which the actor said, "Announcements are for airports and railway stations my friend....movies ki hawa toh khud ban jaati hai...."

Talking about the release, he assured fans that it will be soon. In another tweet he said, "Arre so many films waiting to release in the cans....our turn will come after them don't worry!"

Coming back to Pathan, the film reportedly will see Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone play RAW agents while John will be seen as the leading antagonist. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia who will be seen essaying the role of the head of the RAW department.

Salman Khan will also be seen in a cameo performance that he has already shot for in February 2021. Meanwhile, there have also been reports of Hrithik Roshan's cameo, however, the makers are yet to confirm the same.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Witty Reply To A Fan Who Asks If He Is An Egoistic Actor!

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Comment For Salman Khan During His Chat Session Is Bromance Personified