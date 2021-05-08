Pooja Bedi Says Her Ex-Boyfriends Are Great Friends With Her Kids; 'They Are Always In Touch'

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, model-turned-actress Pooja Bedi opened up about how her kids' reaction to her relationships. She also recalled how her children, Alaya F and Omar reacted when she informed them about her fiancé Maneck Contractor popping the question to her.

The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander actress revealed that her kids share a good equation with her ex-boyfriends. Pooja was quoted as saying by Peepingmoon, "Alaya and Omar have watched me post-divorce go from relationship to relationship to relationship. The fact there have been really nice guys who I was in relationships with and they've adored them all. Till today, my ex-boyfriends are great friends with my kids. There's a great rapport between them all, they're always in touch, they're exchanging messages, they meet, it's a happy space."

Pooja Bedi was earlier married to Farhan Furniturewalla. The couple parted ways in 2003. Post their divorce, Farhan tied the knot with Laila Khan Furniturewala who is an interior designer by profession. On the other hand, Pooja got engaged to Maneck Contractor in 2019 and has been living with him in Goa.

The actress revealed that her daughter Aaya had asked her to settle down after Farhan's second marriage. Pooja said, "I remember, my ex-husband got married, the ex-husband had a child also, I remember Alaya came to me and said, 'See Mumma, look at papa, he's got somebody so lovely, he's got a child also now, maybe you should settle down'. My kids are telling me to settle down? I'm really happy just being me, they're really fond of Maneck."

In the same interview, Pooja also recalled how her children reacted when she told about Maneck proposal to her on a hot-air balloon.

"I came and told, 'babies guess what, Maneck uncle proposed to me'. I am showing them the ring and they're just so excited, 'Mumma, this is the best thing ever, we're so happy for you'," the actress told the entertainment portal.

With respect to work, Pooja Bedi was last seen in Saqib Saleem-Shweta Basu Prasad's Zee5 film Comedy Couple.