Priyamani Joins Atlee's Next Starring Shah Rukh Khan And Nayanthara: Report

Ever since it has been reported that Shah Rukh Khan is all set to team up with Bigil director Atlee for a pan India film, fans can't keep their calm. One hears that Nayanthara has been roped in to play King Khan's leading lady and that the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover.

Recently, reports stated that this much anticipated film is scheduled to roll in Pune soon. Amid this, the latest buzz is that Priyamani has joined the cast of this yet-to-be-titled film.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Priyamani plays a key role in the narrative of the film and will be joining Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the Pune schedule of the film. She is already in the city and all charged up to commence her work on this yet untitled action-packed entertainer."

The source further added, "There are many more surprises in terms of casting which will be revealed in the months to follow."

Interestingly, Priyamani had earlier featured in 'One Two Three' song in Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express. Speaking about this Atlee film, there's a buzz that SRK in a double role, with two diametrically different character traits.

The film reportedly will have an interesting cast which will include a mix of actors from the North and South. The entertainer will be shot over a period of 6 to 7 months at multiple locations.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's Pathan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor is expected to fly to Europe for the last segment of this espionage thriller. Meanwhile after wrapping up Atlee's film, SRK is likely to begin work on his next with Rajkumar Hirani which is scheduled to take off by mid of 2022.