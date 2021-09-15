Saif Ali Khan Is Scared Of Big-Fat Weddings Because He Has Four Children!

Bollywood and big-fat weddings go hand in hand. However, there are a few celebrities who surprised the nation with their low-key weddings. Actress Yami Gautam is surely one of them. Recently, Yami and director Aditya Dhar tied the knot in the presence of their families, and left the nation gushing over their pictures. Not so long ago, actress Dia Mirza also made the same decision and kept her wedding as private as possible.

Saif Ali Khan Confirms That Adipurush Will Release In Theatres

Recently, actor Saif Ali Khan whose latest film Bhoot Police is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show and made a funny revelation about himself. The actor said that he's scared of expensive weddings, as he is a father of four children- Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

"Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai expensive shaadiyon se (I am very scared of expensive weddings). Mere chaar bachche hai, bohot darr lag raha hai (I have four children, I am scared)," said Saif. As expected, his statement left the crowd giggling.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With The Loves Of Her Life Saif And Taimur

Saif also recalled his wedding with Kareena Kapoor Khan which took place in 2012, and said, "Jab humne shaadi ki thi, humne bhi wohi decide kiya tha ki sirf ekdum close family ko bulayenge. Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai (When we were getting married, we also decided to invite only close family. But the Kapoor family has at least 200 people)."

Saif was also joined by his Bhoot Police co-star Yami Gautam, who also spoke about her low-key wedding and said that her her maternal grandmother advised her to follow pandemic protocol and keep the gathering small.