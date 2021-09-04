Saif Ali Khan On Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan Is A Phenomenal Actor, I Have To Pull Up My Socks

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan had starred together in the 2002 film Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. After almost two decades, the two stars are now all set to reunite for the Hindi remake of the Tamil neo-noir thriller Vikram Vedha.

Recently in a chat with an entertainment portal, Saif expressed his excitement about teaming up with Hrithik for this flick. Referring to their previous collaboration, the Hum Tum actor said that he had a small role in that movie.

Saif told Pinkvilla, "That was a smallish kind of a role, but yes, I have worked with him before. Vikram Vedha is a fab movie and I am completely kicked about it but I am still waiting to get into that gear." The actor further revealed that he has done multiple script reading sessions with director duo Pushkar and Gayatri for the Hindi remake and was all praise for his co-star Hrithik.

"We have read it a few times and it's going to be a very challenging film. Hrithik is a guy, who I think is a phenomenal actor, looker and dancer. He is a general force of cinema, so I have to get up early and pull up my socks," the Tanhaji star told the news portal.

He also joked that he wouldn't have agreed to do Vikram Vedha if he had to dance with Hrithik and added, "In fact, no one would make the two of us dance until and unless they want to make a strange movie."

The original Tamil film which released in 2017 starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles. The film revolves around Vedha, a dreaded gangster who engages a cop Vikram into a mind game and challenges his notion of good and evil.

Saif Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Bhoot Police and has Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2 in the pipeline. Hrithik on the other hand will be seen in Fighter and Krrish 4.