Shahid Kapoor Offered An Action Flick Produced By Nikkhil Advani?

It seems the fans of Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor may be in for a rejoice as the actor may have been approached for an ambitious action project. The movie will be produced by Nikkhil Advani. For the unversed, the actor had earlier been approached for a thriller-action flick helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Talking about this project, a source close to the development informed Bollywood Hungama that not much information regarding the movie has been revealed but that it is of the action genre and that Nikkhil Advani has been planning the same for over a year now. The producer wanted an A-list actor from the younger generation to essay the male protagonist in the same. The source added that Advani has discussed the movie with Shahid over a virtual meeting since the latter is not in the town.

The Haider actor has liked the script and the overall idea of the movie and now the makers are working out on the modalities before finalizing the same. Talking about Shahid Kapoor's other thriller-action flick with Sujoy Ghosh, a news report in Pinkvilla had reported that the Jab We Met actor has liked the script presented by the Kahaani director and if he gives a green signal to the same, the shooting may soon begin this year. Shahid has reportedly been offered several projects lately but is treading carefully before giving his green signals to the same.

Shahid Kapoor will soon make his debut in the OTT sphere with Raj & DK's next alongside Raashi Khanna. The Padmaavat actor had recently revealed in an Instagram live session with his fans about his OTT debut saying, "I'm very nervous about making my digital debut because I really feel that actors who might have been liked and loved on the big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform." He had gone on to say, "You can't just be okay if people like you for a couple of hours. They need to be interested in your character, connect with you and you need to hold their attention for 9-10 episodes. I don't think I'm experienced in that space. So it would be interesting to see how people react to me on that platform."