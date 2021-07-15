Taapsee Pannu Announces Her Production Debut With Ajay Bahl's Blurr; To Headline The Star Cast

Continuing its focus on path-breaking content films; Zee Studios in association with Outsiders Films & Echelon Productions unveil the first look of the film titled Blurr. The film is headlined by the versatile actor Taapsee Pannu. She is touted for her nuanced performances in films that are not only loved by audiences but also highly acclaimed.

The film will be helmed by director Ajay Bahl, best known for his film Section 375 which was critically acclaimed and appreciated by the audience. Blurr is jointly written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl. The film's poster has raised profound intrigue among the audience and with a new wave of thrillers, Blurr is set to take the level higher.

Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios shares, "We are happy to share the first look of our project with the audience. It's exciting to see Taapsee and Ajay, two of the most creative people come together to create magic with Blurr. The script is unique and highly engaging, and we are all looking forward to the journey ahead."

After delivering many successful thrillers herself, Taapsee Pannu turns a producer with her partner Pranjal Khandhdiya from Outsiders Films. She shares, "Blurr is the just kind of script I was waiting for. I'm delighted to be finally turning a producer with this film and with the support of co-producers and team, I'm sure it's going to be an enriching journey. Collaborating with Ajay is as exciting as it gets as I've seen his work. He is the best to bring the gripping story of Blurr on screen".

Vishal Rana from Echelon Productions shares, "Blurr is one of the best scripts I've ever read. Being a big fan of thrillers myself, I wanted to make this film in a certain way that would amaze the audiences. With Ajay Bahl directing and Taapsee leading the star cast, we have been blessed with the best talent from the industry coming together to make this film. With Zee Studios, we found the perfect partners and now we can't wait to take this amazing journey of making this film together".

Known for critically acclaimed films like Section 375, B.A. Pass, Director Ajay Bahl shares, "Blurr is a thought-provoking and intriguing story which really excited me as a director. This association with Zee Studios and Taapsee will surely make Blurr a memorable film for me. With the massive scale it promises and the narrative it brings along I believe Blurr will not only be a power-packed entertainer, but it will stay with the audience too. The reason being, it is not only an arresting psychological thriller but it also has an intriguing social context.

Looking promising in the first glimpse itself, the film will surely be an interesting watch as it has the industry's biggest names backing it.

The film will go on the floors soon and more details follow!