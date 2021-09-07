Thalaivii Critics Review: Kangana Ranaut Will Be Elated With Positive Reactions

The critics review of Thalaivii- the multilingual biographical film on the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles is out and we're sure that the actress will be elated with the reactions. So far, the film has received positive response from the critics.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#OneWordReview... #THALAIVII: POWERFUL. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️ One of the most powerful biopics to release on the #Hindi screen... Loads of drama + strong emotions + bravura performances [#KanganaRanaut and #ArvindSwami pitch in award-worthy acts] are major aces. #ThalaiviiReview."

He further wrote, "#Hindi movies seldom offer opportunities to actors to depict iconic/memorable characters and #Kangana gets that chance of portraying the most demanding role of her career in #Thalaivii. Her career-best act. Sure to win accolades and awards. #ThalaiviiReview."

Praising Kangana's co-star Arvind Swami, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Any amount of praise will not do sufficient justice to the character portrayed by #ArvindSwami in #Thalaivii. He is fantastic... Yet another talent that stands out is #RajArjun. He is in terrific form... #Nasser shines in every sequence he appears in. #ThalaiviiReview."

Another film critic Raghuvendra Singh wrote, "Watching #Thalaivii has left me speechless. What a mindblowing movie! Its one of the best biopics ever made in Indian cinema. Wished the film had part 2 to it, coz I didn't want the experience of watching a good film to end. #KanganaRanaut's BEST performance till date."

He further wrote, "Wanted to clap on each & every scene of hers. #ArvindSwami is phenomenal👏 #RajArjun is one of the main pillars of #Thalaivii. Every actor is top notch. Producers @ShaaileshRSingh and @vishinduri take a bow. Making such a large scale amidst the pandemic is not a simple task."

Directed by Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, Thalaivii also features Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree and Poorna in pivotal roles.