Kangana Ranaut Believes South Superstars Are A Rage Because Of These Reasons

Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to share her reasons on why superstars and content from the South film industry are a rage. Further, she also had some advice wherein she said that Bollywood shouldn't be allowed to corrupt them.

The Manikarnika actress took to her Instagram stories wherein she shared a news story on Instagram along Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. The news article also discussed about the sequels- KGF: Chapter 2 and Pushpa: The Rule.

Kangana wrote that the content and superstars from the South have struck a chord with the audience because they are deeply rooted in Indian culture, love their families and their relationships are conventional and westernised, and their professionalism and passion is unparalleled.

The Queen star wrote, "Some of the reasons why South content and superstars are such a rage...1) They are deeply rooted in Indian culture, 2) They love their families and relationships are conventional not westernised, 3) their professionalism and passion is unparalleled." She also added, "They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them."

Speaking about Pushpa: The Rise, the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Madanna starrer which marked the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil had a stupendous run at the box office. Even its Hindi dubbed version fared well.

Coming back to Kangana Ranaut, the actress's last release Thalaivi based on the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was a multilingual film which also featured Arvind Swamy and Nassar. Her upcoming projects are Dhaakad, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency and Sita.