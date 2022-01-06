Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Security Lapse In Punjab

The shocking security breach for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab has caught several headlines recently. The Prime Minister's car was stuck for about 15-20 minutes due to a road blockage by alleged protestors during his visit to Punjab. Now, taking to her social media handle, actress Kangana Ranaut has strongly criticized the incident, calling it shameful.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut stated, "What happened in Punjab is shameful, Honourable Prime Minister is democratically elected leader/ representative/ voice of 1.4 billion people, an attack on him is an attack on every single Indian... it is an attack on our democracy itself, Punjab is becoming a hub for terroristic activities if we don't stop them now, the nation will have to pay a big price #bharatstandswithmodiji." Earlier in December last month, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress had also faced a similar incident wherein her car was surrounded by protestors during her visit to Punjab. Kangana had taken to her social media account to narrate her ordeal during the same.

Kangana Ranaut Says She Is Unwell, Gets Exemption From Court Appearance In Javed Akhtar Defamation Case

Kangana Ranaut's car was stopped by protestors in Punjab's Kiratpur Sahib area who demanded an apology from her for her controversial comments on the farmer's protests. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress had allegedly called the protestors from the Sikh community 'terrorists', 'Khalistanis' and 'anti-social' that had created quite an uproar. The video that was shared by the actress saw protestors waving their flags and shouting slogans while being crowded up outside her car.

Kangana Ranaut Challenges CMM's Order Rejecting Her Plea For Transfer Of Defamation Case Filed By Javed Akhtar

In the video that was shared by Kangana Ranaut from her car during the incident, she could be seen saying in Hindi that she has been surrounded by a mob outside her car wherein they are threatening to abuse and kill her. The Revolver Rani actress had furthermore called this treatment mob lynching and had questioned the scenario if she had not had her security with her. The actress had called the situation to be unbelievable as she is not a politician.

However, Kangana Ranaut had soon gone on to resolve the situation. The Panga actress could be further seen talking to some women protestors from her car window to lighten up the situation. According to an earlier news report in NDTV, Kangana had told the protestors that her statements were instead directed to the protestors at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.