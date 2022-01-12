Kangana Ranaut Shares A Heartfelt Tribute To Swami Vivekananda On The Occasion Of His Birth Anniversary

Today (January 12) marks the birth anniversary of the revolutionary philosopher and monk Swami Vivekananda. To celebrate the occasion, actress Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt tribute to the legend. Kangana shared an encouraging quote by him in her post that was penned in the Hindi language.

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share a picture of Swami Vivekananda. She captioned the same in Hindi stating, "Warm Regards on Swami Vivekananda's birthday. I am proud to belong to a religion that has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. We believe not only in universal toleration, but we accept all religions as true." Take a look at her post.

Kangana Ranaut had last year shared a tribute for Swami Vivekananda wherein she had called him her Guru. For the unversed, the philosopher's birth anniversary is also celebrated as National Youth Day in the country. On this day, people remember the teachings and the wise words of Vivekananda.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview, Kangana Ranaut had spoken about the success of her last movie Thalaivii in the OTT space. The biographical political drama was released on Netflix and went on to receive tremendous response. On this, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress had told IANS, "The film was pitted against a lot of international content. We always made a film that was a quintessential underdog story but we never thought it would be pitted against 'Squid Game' and these very popular series which had huge anticipation. All these things have made us feel that eventually even on streaming people who watch high-end content and are used to international content essentially, they also love the film. It is very reassuring."

On her current popularity in her film career, Kangana Ranaut had further added, "I do my own thing and I am in my own place. Most actresses are very popular for starring with popular heroes. That's how actresses have always been. But I have my own light. I don't borrow someone's else's light. So, you know, that is a good place to be in. Definitely, I am much more popular now than I have ever been. It is true that right now is the best time of my career. I won't deny that." Meanwhile, on the work front, she has movies like Dhaakad, Tejas, Emergency and Sita: The Incarnation on her kitty.