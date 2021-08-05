Tokyo Olympics: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar And Others Congratulate Men's Hockey Team For Creating History

India woke up to extremely joyous news on Thursday (August 5) of the Indian men's hockey team creating history after a span of 41 years by defeating Germany and bringing home the bronze medal. Congratulations have been pouring in for the team for this mammoth achievement. Needless to say, members of the Bollywood fraternity also congratulated the Men In Blue.

The 'reel life coach' Kabir Khan from Chak De! India aka Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Wow!! Indian Men's Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at their peak. What an exciting match." Take a look at his tweet.

Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2021

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to state, "Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback." He also shared a picture of the victory moment of the Indian men's hockey team. The actor had played the coach of the Indian men's hockey team in the 2018 movie Gold. Take a look at the post.

Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/3mdym3Cupa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 5, 2021

Airlift actress Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "Huge congratulations to the men's hockey team!!! Absolutely incredible." Take a look at her post.

Huge congratulations to the men’s hockey team!!! Absolutely incredible 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #Olympics — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 5, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his congratulations to the tweet by stating, "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team."

Anil Kapoor quoted the Prime Minister's tweet and wrote, "Phenomenal win .. wish my dad was alive to see this historic day will be happy up there. Thank you so much men's hockey team ..congratulations." Take a look at the actor's tweet.

Phenomenal win .. wish my dad was alive to see this historic day will be happy up there .. Thank you so much men’s hockey team ..congratulations !!! https://t.co/WZEzM0e5db — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 5, 2021

Haseen Dillruba actress Taapsee Pannu quoted a news article of the Indian men's hockey team winning the bronze medal and wrote, "And Its A Bronze."

Apart from them, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story to write, "Congratulations to the entire Indian Hockey Team on clinching an Olympic medal after 41 years. History Created." Celebs like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff and others also cheered for the Indian men's hockey team for this historic win.