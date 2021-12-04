Vicky Kaushal Papped Outside Katrina Kaif's Residence Ahead Of Their Wedding; Watch Video
oi-Madhuri V
By Madhuri V
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding has been hitting the headlines since months now. While the couple is yet to make an official announcement yet, several reports about the same have been surfacing in the media. Amid this, Vicky was spotted visiting Katrina's residence.
Amid preparations, Vicky Kaushal was spotted reaching Katrina's residence ahead of their court wedding. The actor was seen waving at the paparazzi who were stationed outside the Dhoom 3 actress' house. Apparently, the actor was at Katrina's house for his clothes fittings.
Watch the video.
