      Vicky Kaushal Papped Outside Katrina Kaif's Residence Ahead Of Their Wedding; Watch Video

      Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding has been hitting the headlines since months now. While the couple is yet to make an official announcement yet, several reports about the same have been surfacing in the media. Amid this, Vicky was spotted visiting Katrina's residence.

      Amid preparations, Vicky Kaushal was spotted reaching Katrina's residence ahead of their court wedding. The actor was seen waving at the paparazzi who were stationed outside the Dhoom 3 actress' house. Apparently, the actor was at Katrina's house for his clothes fittings.

      Watch the video.

      Previously ace fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania was papped with packets and boxes outside Katrina's house. As per a report in India Today, a source informed them that Vicky and Katrina have zeroed down in on the colour palette for each day. The color palette chosen for the sangeet day is pastel with bling, while mehendi is going to be shades of gold, beige, ivory and white. The wedding will have a pastel sorbets theme, while the lovebirds have selected dark colours for their reception.

      Earlier, a report in IANS had claimed that Sawai Madhopur district administration on Thursday had issued an order calling a meeting at 10.15 am on Friday to discuss the law and order arrangements and crowd control measures in the wake of Vicky-Katrina's wedding which take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple will reportedly be tying knot in a three-day function from December 7-9 at the lavish place.

      For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal's neighbour, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, had earlier confirmed while speaking with a TV channel that Vicky and Katrina's wedding is on the cards. One hears that their nuptials is going to be an extremely private affair with the guests attending the wedding being given secret codes to keep the marriage ceremony confidential. If rumours are to be believed, Vicky and Katrina have also issued a 'no mobile phone' rule at their wedding.

