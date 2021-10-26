What Cold War? John Abraham Reacts As Salman Khan Urges Fans To Watch Satyameva Jayate 2 In Theatres

While Salman Khan is one of the most loved and friendliest stars of B-town, there are certain celebs who do not share a very great equation with the superstar and actor John Abraham is one of them! John and Salman's cold war goes back to 2006 when they were sharing a stage at the Rockstars concert. Reportedly, John had ticked off Salman at the concert over some monetary issue and earned himself a place in the superstar's bad books.

Not just that, Salman was also miffed with John when the latter had denied to work with Katrina Kaif in Saaya as she couldn't fluently speak Hindi, and she had lost out on the role.

However, it seems Salman and John are ready to let bygones be bygones.

Yesterday, at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth, Salman Khan urged his fans to watch Sooryavanshi, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Bunty Aur Babli 2 in theatres. Not just that, Salman also tweeted the link of Satyameva Jayate 2's trailer and wrote, "Very nice trailer, congrats and best wishes for release on 25th Nov ... @TheJohnAbraham #BhushanKumar #MilapZaveri."

Salman Khan Urges Fans To Watch Sooryavanshi, Satyameva Jayate 2 And Bunty Aur Babli 2 In Theatres

Reacting to Salman's sweet gesture towards his upcoming film, John tweeted, "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan Means a lot coming from you. Wish you and Ayush all the very best for Antim."

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan Means a lot coming from you. Wish you and Ayush all the very best for Antim. https://t.co/LL61bzWcOP — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) October 25, 2021

Salman and John's patch up came was nothing but a sweet surprise for their fans. A netizen wrote, "Happy to see them acting maturely. After all in this tough time everyone should support each other."

Another netizen wrote, "Can we expect to see you guys together soon? Screen pe aag lag jaegi bhai logg!"

On a related note, Antim will release in theatres on November 26, 2021 and Satyameva Jayate 2 will arrive in theatres a day before Antim i.e., on November 25, 2021.