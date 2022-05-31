Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Garners 62M Views In 24 Hours

The
trailer
of
Aamir
Khan's
much-awaited
Laal
Singh
Chaddha
has
been
released
and
it
is
the
hottest
topic
of
conversation
in
the
country
today.
With
the
trailer
of
the
forthcoming
release
garnering
62M
views
in
just
24
hours,
Laal
Singh
Chadda
has
taken
the
cinema
world
by
storm.
It
is
said
that
the
Aamir
Khan
starrer
will
pull
the
audience
back
to
the
cinemas
and
will
play
a
crucial
role
in
revamping
the
box
office
from
the
post-pandemic
trauma.
Post
the
release
of
the
trailer
at
the
T-20
finale,
Laal
Singh
Chaddha
is
being
praised
nationwide.
Not
many
people
are
aware
that
Laal
Singh
Chadda
is
Aamir
Khan's
14-year-long
labor
of
love
and
the
actor
has
given
his
heart
and
soul
to
the
film.
After
a
decade-long
of
hard
work,
persistence,
and
patience,
the
film
is
now
ready
to
serve
its
audience
with
its
simplicity
and
serenity.
Laal
Singh
Chaddha,
produced
by
Aamir
Khan
Productions,
Kiran
Rao,
and
Viacom18
Studios,
was
played
in
the
IPL
finale
and
several
people
watched
it
live
on
Monday.
Starring
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Mona
Singh,
and
Chaitanya
Akkineni
in
the
lead,
the
film
is
set
to
release
in
2022