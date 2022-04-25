Akshay Kumar And Radhika Madan Kickstart Shoot Of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake

Sometime back, it was announced that Suriya's acclaimed Tamil film Soorarai Pottru is all set to be remade in Bollywood. Well, the makers have now confirmed the cast of the film. While Akshay Kumar will be stepping into Suriya's shoes, Radhika Madan will be reprising Aparna Balamurali's role from the original film.

Akshay and Radhika began shooting for this film today which is yet to be titled. The Khiladi Kumar took to his Twitter handle to share this news with a video captioned as, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it 💫 In case you'll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes 🙏🏻."

The video featuring the mahurat shot for the remake has Radhika breaking a coconut while Akshay and producer Sudha Kongara cheer for her.

Akshay's announcement recieved a mixed reaction on Twitter. While some wished him luck and wrote that they are looking forward to Akshay's version, a few of the superstar's fans seemed to be miffed with him doing one more South remake. A Twitterati wrote, "Please do make promises now that you will not be featuring in any more remakes after this. I hope this will be your last remake film. Plz, be part of the original content. Anyway best wishes. I am sure I would enjoy it as I have not seen the original South movie. @akshaykumar."

Soorarai Pottru helmed by Sudha Kongara, starred Suriya, Aparna Balamurali and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Inspired by the book 'Simply Fly', the film revolves around Maara, the son of a teacher, who sets out to make the common man fly and takes on the most capital intensive industry in the world with the help of his friends, family and sheer will power.

The Suriya-starrer was lauded by the critics and the audience. It was selected as one among ten Indian films to be screened under the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.