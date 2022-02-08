Asha Bhosle Has Broken Down Post Lata Mangeshkar's Demise, Reveals Padmini Kolhapure

Lata Mangeshkar's demise has left the entire nation in grief. As tributes continue to pour in for the singing legend from all nooks and corners of the country, veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure in a chat with a news portal remembered her 'didi atya'. For those unaware, Padmini's grandmother and Lata Mangeshkar's father Dinanath Mangeshkar were siblings.

The Prem Rog actress told Pinkvilla that Lata Mangeshkar's death has affected the family and that everyone is shaken. "As much as death is the hardest truth or fact, we really felt that nothing is going to happen to her and she is always going to be with us. We are all shaken," the portal quoted her as saying.

She also talked about how Lata Mangeshkar's sibling and singer Asha Bhosle is coping with the loss and revealed that she has broken down. Earlier, Anupam Kher had posted a picture of himself with Asha Bhosle at her residence hours after Lata Mangeshkar's death and captioned it as, "It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!" I could feel #Asha Ji's sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was thereputic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles and some tears. 🙏💔😍."

Coming back to Padmini Kolhapure, she shared her fond memories of Lata Mangeshkar while speaking with Pinkvilla. Calling her a very simple person, the Pyar Jhukta Nahin actress recalled that the legendary singer used to cook, spend time in her house and watch TV.

She also opened up on the late singer's fondness for reality shows and shared, "Even recently when I went and met her a couple of times, she was glued to the television set, would watch reality shows and was a great fan of many of them. She was in tune with what's going on. Very often she would send me photographs, or certain things that touched her, or her favourite songs, and was indeed very tech-savvy."

Padmini Kolhapure also revealed that Lata Mangeshkar was quite fond of food and recalled how she recently sent some spice free and salt free fried fish to her 'didi atya'.