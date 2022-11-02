Children's Day: Child Actor Lipakshey Das Is Winning Hearts With Her Talent On Josh

As Children's Day is around the corner, let's talk about a child actor, who stole the limelight in the world of entertainment, not just with her cuteness, but with her skills. Anyone who has watched Odia movie Mahabahu, is bound to remember little Lipakshey Das and her gripping performance. Lipakshey plays the role of a miracle child in the film. Every action and emotion of the child actor in the film showed his prowess and signalled the Odisha film industry of an upcoming superstar in tinsel town.

With 10K hearts and 3.2K fans on India's leading short video app Josh, Lipakshey Das has not only showcased her skills, but also made a place for herself in millions of hearts.

Lipakshey Das is 9 years old and already her illustrious bio-data lists a number of awards. She has won accolades for her expertise in the fields of acting, dance and singing. Lipakshey first showed her acting skills at the age of four. Words of praise about little star's talent soon reached the ears of Mahabahu director, who was looking for a child actor for the film.

That's not it! Apart from acting, Das also enjoys singing and Odissi dance. The class IV student from Cuttack has to her credit many competition wins organised by various organisations. Lipakshey was inspired by her parents. Her father is a well-known actor and movie director, Sritam Das, and mother Punam das.

Josh has given the little star a platform to showcase her skills and take her talent to different corners of the world. You can check out her josh profile and see how talented the 9-year-old is.