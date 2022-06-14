Deepika Padukone's Health Is Fine; The Pathaan Actress Is NOT Hospitalised

Deepika
Padukone
has
been
making
headlines
lately
due
to
the
reports
regarding
her
health
condition.
It
was
rumoured
that
Deepika
suffered
an
increase
in
heartbeats
and
was
rushed
to
the
hospital.
However,
the
sources
close
to
the
Pathaan
actress
confirmed
that
she
is
absolutely
fine,
and
is
not
hospitalised.
Earlier,
it
was
rumoured
Deepika
Padukone
had
suffered
a
rapid
increase
in
heartbeats
when
she
was
shooting
for
her
upcoming
film,
Project
K
in
Hyderabad.
According
to
the
gossip
mongers,
the
actress
was
immediately
rushed
to
a
private
hospital
in
Hyderabad,
where
she
got
admitted.
However,
Deepika's
spokesperson
rubbished
the
reports
and
confirmed
that
there
is
nothing
wrong
with
her
health.
The
confirmation
came
out
as
a
great
relief
for
the
fans
of
Deepika
Padukone
and
cine-goers,
who
were
in
a
state
of
panic
after
the
rumours
started
doing
rounds.
The
reports
published
by
Pinkvilla
have
confirmed
that
the
talented
actress
is
currently
busy
with
the
Hyderabad
schedule
of
Project
K,
the
highly
anticipated
project
that
marks
her
first
collaboration
with
South
superstar
Prabhas.