Deepika Padukone's Health Is Fine; The Pathaan Actress Is NOT Hospitalised

Deepika Padukone has been making headlines lately due to the reports regarding her health condition. It was rumoured that Deepika suffered an increase in heartbeats and was rushed to the hospital. However, the sources close to the Pathaan actress confirmed that she is absolutely fine, and is not hospitalised.

Earlier, it was rumoured Deepika Padukone had suffered a rapid increase in heartbeats when she was shooting for her upcoming film, Project K in Hyderabad. According to the gossip mongers, the actress was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where she got admitted. However, Deepika's spokesperson rubbished the reports and confirmed that there is nothing wrong with her health.

The confirmation came out as a great relief for the fans of Deepika Padukone and cine-goers, who were in a state of panic after the rumours started doing rounds. The reports published by Pinkvilla have confirmed that the talented actress is currently busy with the Hyderabad schedule of Project K, the highly anticipated project that marks her first collaboration with South superstar Prabhas.