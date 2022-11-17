‘Dusri Uorfi Javed’: Kriti Sanon Trolled For Her Bold Outfit At Elle Beauty Awards 2022 Red Carpet

After three years, Elle Beauty Awards 2022 was held last night (November 16) in Mumbai and Bollywood's biggest celebrities descended on the red carpet making it an unforgettable affair.

From Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan to Janhvi Kapoor, and Hina Khan, many well-known names from the film and TV industries walked the red carpet in style and won hearts with their fashion choices.

Kriti Sanon too was among the attendees and opted for a royal blue cutout outfit with a plunging neckline. She ditched the neckpiece and paired the dress with heavy earrings and a bracelet. While she looked absolutely gorgeous as always, her bold outfit grabbed many eyeballs and a section of social media users are even trolling her.

Kriti's pictures and videos from the Elle Beauty Awards 2002 are currently doing the rounds on the internet in which the Mimi star is seen posing for the paps. Viral Bhayani, a well-known paparazzi, has also posted a video of Kriti's appearance. Take a look at it here:

While fans loved her overall look, there was a section of netizens that compared her to Uorfi Javed who is known for her bold and unique fashion choices.

Reacting to it, an Instagram user wrote, "Most of them got their outfits inspiration from Urfi."

Another social media user commented, "Why she is trying to be Deepika."

A third comment reads, "Sab Urfi ko copy kar rahe hai."

Here are the reactions:

Well, we think Kriti totally killed it with her style and confidence at the event. Do you agree? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

For the unversed, Kriti entered Bollywood in 2014 with Sabbir Khan's Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff and has come a long way in her career. After a successful debut, she went on to feature in hits like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and Housefull 4 among others.

One of the most promising stars of her generation, the actress earned rave reviews for her performance in Mimi and is currently awaiting the release of Amar Kaushik's Bhediya.

Featuring Varun Dhawan as the male lead, the film is slated to hit the theatres on November 25. It has already created a good pre-release buzz. Now, it'll be interesting to see how Bhediya will fare at the box office.

Currently, she also has projects like Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas, Rohit Dhawan's directorial venture Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan, and Vikas Bahl's Ganapath franchise alongside Tiger Shroff in her kitty.