Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kirti Sanon Denies Dating Prabhas, Bigg Boss Disappointed With Shalin Bhanot

November
is
coming
to
an
end
today
and
as
we
are
gearing
up
for
the
new
month,
the
showbiz
industry
is
buzzing
with
interesting
updates
from
the
entertainment
industry.
From
Kriti
Sanon
dismissing
the
reports
of
her
relationship
with
her
Adipurush
co-star
Prabhas
to
Bigg
Boss
getting
upset
with
Shalin
Bhanot
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
Varun
Dhawan
on
working
with
Anees
Bazmee
in
his
next
project
and
much
more.
We
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
entertainment
industry
right
here.
Nov
30,
2022
9:03
AM
Kriti
Sanon
Reacts
To
Dating
Rumours
With
Prabhas
As
there
are
reports
about
Prabhas
going
down
on
his
knees
for
Kriti
Sanon,
the
latter
has
rubbished
the
news.
In
a
note
on
Instagram
story,
Kriti
wrote
"It's
beither
Pyaar
nor
PR...
our
Bhediya
just
went
a
little
too
wild
on
a
reality
show.
And
his
fun
banter
lead
to
some
Howl-arious
rumours.
Before
some
portal
announces
my
wedding
date
-
let
me
burst
your
bubble.
The
rumours
are
absolutely
baseless!"