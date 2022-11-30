Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kirti Sanon Denies Dating Prabhas, Bigg Boss Disappointed With Shalin Bhanot

November is coming to an end today and as we are gearing up for the new month, the showbiz industry is buzzing with interesting updates from the entertainment industry. From Kriti Sanon dismissing the reports of her relationship with her Adipurush co-star Prabhas to Bigg Boss getting upset with Shalin Bhanot on Bigg Boss 16, Varun Dhawan on working with Anees Bazmee in his next project and much more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Kriti Sanon Reacts To Dating Rumours With Prabhas As there are reports about Prabhas going down on his knees for Kriti Sanon, the latter has rubbished the news. In a note on Instagram story, Kriti wrote "It's beither Pyaar nor PR... our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date - let me burst your bubble. The rumours are absolutely baseless!"