Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer Out Now: Ranveer Singh's Whacky Role Impresses Netizens

The trailer of Divyang Thakkar's upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar is out and it seems like a fun ride. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead roles. As seen in the trailer, Ranveer plays a Gujarati man whose wife is pregnant with second girl child and he elopes with her from his house, because his father wants a boy so that he could be the next sarpanch of the village.

In a quirky way, the film touches upon misogyny, female feticide and gender disparity.

Reacting to the trailer, a netizen wrote on Twitter, "#JayeshbhaiJordaar What a JHAKAAS Trailer!!! @RanveerOfficial killing it in every way possible. Kudos! To Director @divyangrt & Team @yrf for backing up a sensitive subject with the right dose of entertainment. 👏🏼🔥 Wishing you guys all success! Eagerly looking forward!"

Another netizen wrote, "Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Murad in Gully Boy. Sangram Bhalerao in Simmba. Kapil Dev in 83. The man is so versatile! He can bring so much heart and conviction to even a premise as whacky as #JayeshbhaiJordaar Seems like such a fun ride."

"#JayeshbhaiJordaar is sure shot SMASH HIT!! Liked the trailer. Gonna be a roller-coaster ride of humour and emotions with a pertinent message. @RanveerOfficial is nailing it," wrote one more user.

While praising Ranveer, one more netizen wrote, "A social issue is dealt so beautifully in #JayeshbhaiJordaar @RanveerOfficial, you are a chameleon and you are truly Jordaar. Can't wait for the movie release on 13th May, 2022."

Going by the trailer and audience's reactions to it, there's no denying that Ranveer and Shalini have passed the first Litmus test. It is to be seen how well the film fares at the box office.

