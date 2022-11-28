Josh Creator Aditi Agrawal AKA Crafter Aditi's Story Is Nothing Less Than A Movie

After completing schooling, Aditi Agrawal AKA Crafter Aditi was all set to fulfill her dream of being a NIFTian. She did secure an AIR 2 rank, but due to her unfavorable financial conditions, she couldn't join and lied to everyone saying she was homesick. "Deep down inside I was shattered because bohot bada sapna toot gaya tha but anyhow I consoled and told myself that "Aditi you are not made to be a 'part' of the crowd, you are born to be the 'reason' of the crowd," she says, as that incident changed her course of life.

She didn't waste even a single day and started working on her venture of selling handmade cards and gifts pan-India, because she remembered that her art teacher told her once in school that she was so creative that she can easily earn bread for herself and her family by selling out her handmade greeting cards.

That was it! A setback proved to be the fuel in Aditi's journey. She soon had a Facebook page with the name "Ayushi Aditi Card Zone". Ayushi is her elder sister. Aditi received immense love and response from the people and for continuous 2 years, she sold her creations all over India. But haters are everywhere and she said that even in her journey there were many haters who tried to pull her down, but she face them all and sold cards even for Rs. 80. "I told myself "Aditi this is the reason why you couldn't join NIFT because you are born to be here"," Aditi Agrawal says. Gradually, she started receiving good responses on all her social media platforms.

Till 2020 June, everything was smooth, but then some social media apps got banned, YouTube got stuck at 256k, Instagram views froze, Reels took all over Instagram and she couldn't find a way to stand out. Setback hit her all over again, but harder this time as she had a taste of success this time. Crafter Aditi lost hope and started doubting her talent, her existence. That's when Josh came to her rescue.

Joining India's leading short-video app kept her busy and more importantly, it kept her going. At the lowest point of her life, Josh came as a knight in shining armour as the desi app helped her continue creating content. As difficult as it was to stay positive, Aditi kept working hard every single day and stayed in her room most of the time. She says those 2 years were very harsh. In 2022, when things didn't seem to change for any good, Aditi changed her username across all social media platforms as 'Crafter Aditi'. Looked like the painful efforts were starting to pay off when she started posting videos daily everywhere.

Sharing her happiness and her success mantra, she quotes a song, "Aditi maane kabhi kabhi sare jahaan me andhera hota hai, lekin raat ke baad hi to savera hota hai". She further shares that success can only be achieved by hard work, persistence and knowing your self-worth.

Aditi says that Josh has been her launchpad to her second innings in career. "I will forever be thankful to Josh who kept me going. It's been 2 years and I'm still working with Josh and what a pleasure to have such a great team who supports in all aspects," shares an excited Aditi, adding that Josh knew her true worth and also of her art. She has won millions of hearts on the Desi app Josh and now has over 7 Million fans and 42 Million likes on the app.

But above all, she credits her fans, well-wishers and supporters' unconditional love for what she is today. She says they are the ones who made Aditi Agrawal 'Crafter Aditi'.