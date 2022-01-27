Juhi Chawla's 5G Lawsuit Case: Delhi High Court Reduces Penalty For Actress From 20 Lakh To 2 Lakh

The Delhi High Court has obliterated the remarks against veteran actress Juhi Chawla that she had filed a case against setting up the 5G wireless network in India because of its hazardous effects on the health of the people to allegedly gain publicity. The penalty on the actress has been reduced from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh by Justices Jasmeet Singh and Vipin Sanghi. They reportedly stated that Chawla had not taken up the issue in a 'frivolous or casual' manner.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, the Delhi High Court has stated on Juhi Chawla's case saying, "Ms Chawla, who has appeared before us, has stated that she raised the issue in all seriousness and she has also said that she did not expect the proceedings to go on in the manner they did. We are of the view that the order of the single judge needs to be modified in the interest of justice. We, therefore, expunge the observations made by the judge against Juhi Chawla, especially those made in paras 41 and 43."

Juhi Chawla Reacts To Being Trolled For PIL Against 5G, Says She Has Been Talking About Radiation For Years

The order of the Delhi High Court on the Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani actress' case further added, "The order further added, "We reduce the costs from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. We are inclined to retain part of the costs since we do find that the applications made along with the plaint were indeed completely meritless. Ms Chawla has volunteered that she will work with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority in whose favour the costs of Rs 20 lakh were originally awarded. She will work to advance the cause of women in need of legal aid. She says she will be honoured to render social service by featuring in their programmes."

Juhi Chawla Moves Court Against 5G Implementation In India; 'Radiation Is Extremely Harmful & Injurious'

Juhi Chawla had pointed out the alleged harmful effects of the 5G technology on human health and the environment, last year in June. However, the Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke actress had stated that her intention was not to ban 5G from the country after she had filed her lawsuit. Chawla had asked the concerned authorities to clarify how 5G would be safe for humans, animals, flora, fauna and the whole ecosystem at large.